

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL) released earnings for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $110.5 million, or $2.40 per share. This compares with $107.8 million, or $2.35 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Jones Lang Lasalle reported adjusted earnings of $135.5 million or $2.94 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.31 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.5% to $4.27 billion from $3.90 billion last year.



Jones Lang Lasalle earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $135.5 Mln. vs. $103.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.94 vs. $2.26 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.31 -Revenue (Q2): $4.27 Bln vs. $3.90 Bln last year.



