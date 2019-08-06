

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (VPG) released a profit for second quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $5.57 million, or $0.41 per share. This compares with $7.69 million, or $0.57 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Vishay Precision Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $6.18 million or $0.45 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.52 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.5% to $70.87 million from $74.23 million last year.



Vishay Precision Group, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $6.18 Mln. vs. $7.75 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.45 vs. $0.57 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.52 -Revenue (Q2): $70.87 Mln vs. $74.23 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $67 - $73 Mln



