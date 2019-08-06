

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pitney-Bowes (PBI) announced earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $23.70 million, or $0.13 per share. This compares with $51.60 million, or $0.27 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Pitney-Bowes reported adjusted earnings of $37.11 million or $0.21 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.17 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.5% to $860.78 million from $865.24 million last year.



Pitney-Bowes earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $37.11 Mln. vs. $52.87 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.21 vs. $0.28 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.17 -Revenue (Q2): $860.78 Mln vs. $865.24 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.90 to $1.05



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX