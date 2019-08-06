

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) released a profit for third quarter that declined from last year.



The company's profit came in at $604 million, or $0.97 per share. This compares with $712 million, or $1.12 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.94 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.9% to $4.68 billion from $4.46 billion last year.



Emerson Electric Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $604 Mln. vs. $712 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.97 vs. $1.12 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.94 -Revenue (Q3): $4.68 Bln vs. $4.46 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.60 to $3.70



