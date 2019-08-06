

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PPL Corporation (PPL) revealed a profit for second quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $441 million, or $0.60 per share. This compares with $515 million, or $0.73 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, PPL Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $422 million or $0.58 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.56 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.7% to $1.80 billion from $1.85 billion last year.



PPL Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $422 Mln. vs. $384 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.58 vs. $0.55 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.56 -Revenue (Q2): $1.80 Bln vs. $1.85 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.30 to $2.50



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX