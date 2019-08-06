

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - After a heavy sell of and subsequent finish in a negative territory, Wall Street aims to open in a positive zone on Tuesday.



Asian shares finished lower, while European shares are trading higher.



Investors are monitoring the developments after President Trump imposed sanctions on the Venezuelan government.



As of 7.50 am ET, the Dow futures were progressing 251.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were up 28.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were adding 88.25 points.



U.S. stocks finished lower on Monday. The Dow plunged 767.27 points or 2.9 percent to 25,717.74, the Nasdaq plummeted 278.03 points or 3.5 percent to 7,726.04 and the S&P 500 dove 87.31 points or 3 percent to 2,844.74.



On the economic front, Labor Department's Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey - JOLTS report for June will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for a decrease to 7.293 million, compared to 7.323 million in the prior month.



Three year Treasury Note Auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.



St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard to speak about the U.S. economy and monetary policy at the National Economists Club annual Summer Signature event held at the National Press Club in Washington, DC. At 1.05 pm ET.



Asian stocks fell sharply on Tuesday. Chinese markets ended off their day's lows. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index ended down 43.94 points or 1.56 percent at 2,777.56, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dropped 175.08 points or 0.67 percent to 25,976.24.



Japan's Nikkei index ended the session down 134.98 points or 0.65 percent at 20,585.31. The broader Topix index closed 0.44 percent lower at 1,499.23. The Nikkei sank more than 600 points, or nearly 3 percent, earlier in the session on concerns over escalating U.S.-China trade tensions.



Australian stocks tumbled. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index plunged 162.20 points or 2.44 percent to 6,478.10 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended down 164.10 points or 2.45 percent at 6,546.50.



European shares are trading higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is adding 54.37 points or 1.04 percent. The German DAX is climbing 83.58 points or 0.72 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is progressing 13.40 points or 0.19 percent. The Swiss Market Index is up 36.24 points or 0.38 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 0.75 percent.



