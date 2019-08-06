

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CBS Corp. (CBS.A, CBS) and Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NXST) said they reached an agreement that renews CBS network affiliations for Nexstar stations, in fifteen markets that reach about 5% of the U.S. audience and nearly six million households.



The new agreement extends all CBS/Nexstar affiliation agreements related to a total of 19 stations that were set to expire this year.



Nexstar is an independent operator of CBS affiliates, covering 13% of the U.S. and serving more than 14 million households. Nexstar owns and/or operates CBS affiliates in 39 markets.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX