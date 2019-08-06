

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) released a profit for its second quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $153.15 million, or $0.88 per share. This compares with $140.61 million, or $0.79 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.81 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.1% to $2.04 billion from $1.96 billion last year.



Expeditors International of Washington Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $153.15 Mln. vs. $140.61 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.88 vs. $0.79 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.81 -Revenue (Q2): $2.04 Bln vs. $1.96 Bln last year.



