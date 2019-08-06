

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stocks showed a strong move to the upside in early trading on Tuesday, rebounding following the sharp drop seen in the previous session. The major averages have given back some ground since then but remain in positive territory.



Currently, the major averages are holding on to varied gains. The Dow is up 79.40 points or 0.3 percent at 25,797.14, the Nasdaq is up 59.31 points or 0.8 percent at 7,785.35 and the S&P 500 is up 15.12 points or 0.5 percent at 2,859.86.



The initial strength on Wall Street was partly due to bargain hunting, with traders picking up stocks at reduced levels after the major averages ended Monday's trading at their lowest closing levels in two months.



News the People's Bank of China set the midpoint for the Chinese currency at a stronger than expected level has also helped ease investor jitters.



A recent drop in the value of the Chinese yuan further fueled speculation Beijing is devaluing its currency to counter President Donald Trump's latest tariff threat.



After refusing to do so several times in the past, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin officially declared China a currency manipulator on Monday.



The Treasury Department said Mnuchin will subsequently engage with the International Monetary Fund to eliminate the unfair competitive advantage created by China's latest actions.



In a tweet this morning seemingly aimed at calming the markets, Trump claimed, 'Massive amounts of money from China and other parts of the world is pouring into the United States for reasons of safety, investment, and interest rates!'



'We are in a very strong position. Companies are also coming to the U.S. in big numbers. A beautiful thing to watch!' he added.



Software stocks have shown a significant move to the upside in morning trading, driving the Dow Jones U.S. Software Index up by 1.5 percent. The index is bouncing off a two-month closing low.



Significant strength has also emerged among semiconductor stocks, with the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index climbing by 1 percent after falling sharply over the past few sessions.



On the other hand, oil service stocks are extending a recent sell-off, resulting in a 2 percent slump by the Philadelphia Oil Service Index. With the drop, the index has fallen to its lowest intraday level in seventeen years.



The continued weakness among oil service stocks comes despite a modest increase by the price of crude oil, with crude for September delivery inching up $0.16 to $54.85 a barrel.



Chemical and natural gas stocks are also seeing notable weakness, partly offsetting the rebound by the broader markets.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific climbed off their worst levels but still closed notably lower. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index slid by 0.7 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index tumbled by 1.6 percent.



Meanwhile, the major European markets have turned mixed over the course of the session. While the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.6 percent, the German DAX Index is just below the unchanged line and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 0.5 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries are giving back ground after moving sharply higher over the past few sessions. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by 1.3 basis points at 1.748 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX