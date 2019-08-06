

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com (AMZN) has rolled out a way for its customers to donate school supplies to needy students via Alexa.



'Alexa customers can donate a backpack full of school supplies via Alexa to a student in need. Customers simply have to say, 'Alexa, Donate to Happy School Year,' and they will be presented with a backpack offer from Amazon,' Amazon said in a statement.



After the customer confirms the order for donation, Amazon will fill the backpack with basic school supplies and ship it directly to Communities In Schools, the nation's largest provider of in-school resources and support to students in need.



According to the National Retail Federation, parents with children in elementary school plan to spend an average of $696.70 this year, up from $684.79 in 2018, while students in college plan to spend $976.78, up from $942.17.



Customers who donate will receive a thank you message from NBA legend Shaq, who is also a member of the Communities in Schools National Board.



'Alexa makes it easy for customers to brighten the start of the school year for children who need it most. Donating is simple - just say 'Alexa, Donate to Happy School Year.' We can't wait to see the generosity of our customers this back-to-school season,' said Chuck Moore, VP Alexa.



