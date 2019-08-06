

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After showing a strong move back to the upside in early trading, stocks have given back ground over the course of the trading session on Tuesday. The major averages have pulled back off their highs of the session but remain in positive territory.



Currently, the major averages are posting moderate gains. The Dow is up 90.02 points or 0.4 percent at 25,807.76, the Nasdaq is up 44.03 points or 0.6 percent at 7,770.07 and the S&P 500 is up 12.93 points or 0.5 percent at 2,857.67.



The initial strength on Wall Street was partly due to bargain hunting, with traders picking up stocks at reduced levels after the major averages ended Monday's trading at their lowest closing levels in two months.



News the People's Bank of China set the midpoint for the Chinese currency at a stronger than expected level has also helped ease investor jitters.



A recent drop in the value of the Chinese yuan further fueled speculation Beijing is devaluing its currency to counter President Donald Trump's latest tariff threat.



After refusing to do so several times in the past, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin officially declared China a currency manipulator on Monday.



The Treasury Department said Mnuchin will subsequently engage with the International Monetary Fund to eliminate the unfair competitive advantage created by China's latest actions.



In a tweet this morning seemingly aimed at calming the markets, Trump claimed, 'Massive amounts of money from China and other parts of the world is pouring into the United States for reasons of safety, investment, and interest rates!'



'We are in a very strong position. Companies are also coming to the U.S. in big numbers. A beautiful thing to watch!' he added.



Sector News



With traders seemingly reluctant to make more significant shifts back into the markets, most of the major sectors are showing only modest moves on the day.



Software and telecom stocks are seeing some strength in mid-day trading, although buying interest has waned from earlier in the session.



Meanwhile, oil service and natural gas stocks are extending their recent sell-off, with the Philadelphia Oil Service Index and the NYSE Arca Natural Gas Index plunging by 2.5 percent and 2.2 percent, respectively.



The weakness among energy stocks comes amid a modest decrease by the price of crude oil, as crude for September delivery is falling $0.25 to $54.44 a barrel.



Significant weakness is also visible among chemical stocks, as reflected by the 1.2 percent drop by the S&P Chemical Sector Index. The index has fallen to a two-month intraday low.



Other Markets



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific climbed off their worst levels but still closed notably lower. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index slid by 0.7 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index tumbled by 1.6 percent.



The major European markets also moved to the downside over the course of the session. While the French CAC 40 Index edged down by 0.1 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the German DAX Index fell by 0.7 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively.



In the bond market, treasuries have bounced back near the unchanged line after seeing initial weakness. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by less than a basis point at 1.739 percent.



