

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market ended lower on Tuesday, extending losses from previous two sessions, as traders continued to stay wary of making significant moves due to worries about U.S.-China trade war.



The benchmark SMI ended down 45.55 points, or 0.47%, at 9,553.88. The index, which rose to 9,650.66 after opening at 9,565.61, touched a low of 9,549.08 in the session.



On Monday, the SMI ended down 2.08%, after having lost 1.17% a session earlier.



ABB and UBS Group both ended lower by about 1.6%.



Zurich Insurance Group, Sika, Givaudan, Swiss Re, LafargeHolcim and Swiss Life Holding shed 0.7 to 1.2%.



Lonza Group shares climbed up 2%. Alcon ended higher by about 0.7%.



In the Swiss Mid Price Components index, OC Oerlikon Group declined more than 2%. The company announced that it expects ifs full year 2019 performance to be around the same level as in 2018. It said it has adjusted its guidance due to the global economic slowdown.



GAM Holding, Temenos Group, Schindler, Ems Chemie Holding and Julius Baer shed 1 to 1.25%.



Georg Fischer AG shares moved higher on news that the company is set to acquire a leading U.S. marine service provider. However, the stock retreated later and ended marginally down.



On the other hand, AMS, Vifor Pharma, Partners Group, Doma Kaba Holding, Juehne & Nagel, Straumann Holding and Dufry gained 0.5 to 1.5%.



Most of the markets across Europe ended on a negative note today, although losses were not as pronounced as they were in the previous session.



