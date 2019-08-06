

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - Beverages giant Coca-Cola Co. (KO) is facing backlash in Hungary after it ran ads supporting gay relationships.



A senior politician from the ruling Fidesz party has called out for boycott of Coke products after the company ran 'Love is Love' ad series, which shows same-sex couples kissing and holding bottles of Coke. Fidesz's deputy speaker István Boldog called for a boycott of Coca-Cola products because according to him the ads were 'provocative'.



'Until now, large companies in Hungary have not advertised with openly gay content and messages. Do not be illusory, this is a test,' a translated version of an online petition to boycott Coke products says, CNN reports. 'If Hungarian society accepts this, there will be more and more steps. Posters, commercials, films, rainbow products, etc. And as we continue to slide down the slope, it will become increasingly difficult to stop.'



Coke launched the 'Love is Love' ad campaign in the country in relation to the upcoming Sziget festival, which is scheduled to kick off in Budapest this week. The music festival promotes gay acceptance. The posters contain slogans, such as, 'Zero Sugar, Zero Prejudice.'



'The Coca-Cola Company strives for diversity, inclusion and equality in our business, and we support these rights in society as well,' a Coke spokesperson said in a statement. 'As a long-standing supporter of the LGBTQI community, we believe everyone has the right to love the person they choose. The campaign currently running in Hungary reflects these values.'



