

BURBANK (dpa-AFX) - The Walt Disney Co (DIS) announced a profit for third quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $1.44 billion, or $0.79 per share. This compares with $2.92 billion, or $1.95 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.75 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 33.0% to $20.25 billion from $15.23 billion last year.



The Walt Disney Co earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q3): $1.35 vs. $1.87 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.75 -Revenue (Q3): $20.25 Bln vs. $15.23 Bln last year.



