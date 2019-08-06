

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Assurant Inc (AIZ) announced earnings for its second quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $139.5 million, or $2.21 per share. This compares with $62.2 million, or $1.09 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Assurant Inc reported adjusted earnings of $147.7 million or $2.34 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.09 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 39.3% to $2.55 billion from $1.83 billion last year.



Assurant Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $147.7 Mln. vs. $121.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.34 vs. $2.13 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.09 -Revenue (Q2): $2.55 Bln vs. $1.83 Bln last year.



