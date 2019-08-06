

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) released a profit for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $290 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $211 million, or $0.28 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.6% to $1.48 billion from $1.52 billion last year.



Host Hotels & Resorts earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q2): $0.53 vs. $0.54 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.48 Bln vs. $1.52 Bln last year.



