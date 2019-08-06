

LAS VEGAS (dpa-AFX) - Wynn Resorts Ltd. (WYNN) released a profit for second quarter that declined from last year.



The company's profit came in at $94.55 million, or $0.88 per share. This compares with $155.76 million, or $1.44 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Wynn Resorts Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $153.91 million or $1.44 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.1% to $1.66 billion from $1.61 billion last year.



Wynn Resorts Ltd. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $153.91 Mln. vs. $166.21 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.44 vs. $1.53 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.66 Bln vs. $1.61 Bln last year.



