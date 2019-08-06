

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Marcus & Millichap Inc. (MMI) released a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $21.28 million, or $0.54 per share. This compares with $22.17 million, or $0.56 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.1% to $209.59 million from $199.40 million last year.



Marcus & Millichap Inc. earnings at a glance:



