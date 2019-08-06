

LEVERKUSEN (dpa-AFX) - Lanxess Ag (LNXSF.PK) has agreed to sell its 40% share in Currenta to funds managed by Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets. The equity value of the stake is at approximately 780 million euros pre tax. Currenta manages and operates the chemical parks in Leverkusen, Dormagen and Krefeld-Uerdingen. Currently, it is a joint venture of Bayer (60%) and LANXESS (40%).



Also, LANXESS agreed with Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets on service and supply contracts for the three sites in Leverkusen, Dormagen and Krefeld-Uerdingen, which will initially run for 10 years.



