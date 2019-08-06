

WASHINGTON COUNTY (dpa-AFX) - NIKE, Inc. (NKE), a designer, marketer and distributor of authentic athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories for a wide variety of sports and fitness activities, announced the company has acquired Celect, a retail predictive analytics and demand sensing firm based in Boston. Celect holds an intellectual property portfolio across data science and software engineering. Celect's team will be integrated into the company's Global Operations Team.



'With the acquisition of Celect, Nike greatly accelerates our digital advantage by adding a platform developed by world-class data scientists.' said Eric Sprunk, COO of NIKE, Inc.



