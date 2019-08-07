

MUEHLHEIM (dpa-AFX) - Brenntag AG (BNTGF.PK) reported second-quarter profit after tax of 125.4 million euros compared to 118.3 million euros, prior year. Earnings per share was 0.81 euros compared to 0.76 euros. Operating EBITDA was 266.3 million euros, up 12.2% on a constant currency basis.



Second-quarter sales were 3.25 billion euros, a year-on-year decrease of 1.2% on a constant currency basis (up 1.2% as reported).



Steven Holland, CEO of Brenntag AG, said, 'The second quarter confirmed that there has been no significant improvement of the underlying business environment, and overall business sentiment remains weak. Despite this, however, we achieved operating EBITDA on a par with the previous year on a like-for-like basis.'



Brenntag decided in July to revise its forecast for full-year 2019. The Group now forecasts an increase in operating EBITDA of between 0% and 4% (previously: between 3% and 7%). Reported operating EBITDA will be between 995 million euros and 1.03 billion euros in fiscal 2019. The Group still expects to see growth in operating gross profit.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX