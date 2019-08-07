

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Wednesday, Destatis is slated to issue Germany's industrial output for June. Economists forecast production to fall 0.5 percent on month, reversing a 0.3 percent rise in May.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro rose against the franc, it held steady against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 119.04 against the yen, 1.0943 against the franc, 1.1205 against the greenback and 0.9214 against the pound as of 1:55 am ET.



