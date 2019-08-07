

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's industrial production declined more than expected in June, data from Destatis showed Wednesday.



Industrial production fell 1.5 percent on a monthly basis in June, reversing a revised 0.1 percent rise in May. Output was forecast to drop moderately by 0.5 percent.



Excluding energy and construction, production fell 1.8 percent. Energy production was down by 1.6 percent, while construction output increased 0.3 percent.



Year-on-year, industrial production declined at a faster pace of 5.2 percent after easing 4.4 percent a month ago. Economists had forecast 3.1 percent decrease.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX