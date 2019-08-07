

MARTINSRIED (dpa-AFX) - Medigene AG (MDGEF.PK) on Wednesday reported net loss for the first half of 2019 of 14.29 million euros, wider than net loss of 7.85 million euros in the year-ago period. Loss per share was 0.58 euros, compared to loss of 0.34 euros in the same period last year.



EBITDA loss for the first half widened to 13.21 million euros from 7.48 million euros in the prior-year period.



For the first half, revenue from the core immunotherapies business grew 47 percent to 4.93 million euros, due to the partnership with bluebird bio and a new partnership with Roivant/Cytovant.



Total revenue for the period rose 33 percent to 5.64 million euros from 4.25 million euros in the prior-year period.



Looking ahead, Medigene affirmed its financial outlook for fiscal 2019. The company expects to generate total revenues between 10 million euros and 11 million euros, and EBITDA loss of 23 million euros to 28 million euros.



