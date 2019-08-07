

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Glencore Plc (GLCNF.PK, GLNCY.PK, GLEN.L) said its first-half performance reflected a challenging economic backdrop for commodity mix, as well as operating and cost setbacks within ramp-up/development assets. Adjusted EBITDA declined 32% to $5.6 billion. Funds from operations declined by 37 percent to $3.5 billion.



For the first-half, net income attributable to equity holders declined to $0.2 billion from $2.8 billion, mainly driven by lower average period-over-period commodity prices and impairment charges in Chad oil and African copper portfolios. Basic earnings per share was $0.02 compared to $0.19. Income attributable to equity holders of the parent, pre-significant items, was $1.30 billion compared to $3.29 billion. Basic earnings per share, pre-significant items, was $0.09 compared to $0.23.



First-half revenue was $107.10 billion compared to $108.55 billion, prior year.



