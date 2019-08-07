

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Flutter Entertainment plc (FLTR.L) on Wednesday reported profit before tax for the six months ended 30 June 2019 of 81 million pounds, down 24 percent from 106 million pounds in the year-ago period. Earnings per share for the period were 97.8 pence, down from 103.7 pence last year.



Underlying earnings per share for the half year were 148.0 pence, compared to 173.6 pence a year ago.



Underlying EBITDA for the half year declined to 196 million pounds from 217 million pounds last year, after an incremental 47 million pounds in taxes and duties. Excluding these taxes and duties, Group underlying EBITDA grew 15 percent.



Group revenue for the period rose 18 percent to 1.02 billion pounds from 867 million pounds in the same period last year. Adjusted for tax and regulatory changes, revenue increased 19 percent.



Looking ahead, Flutter Entertainment said that the Group is continuing to perform well on an underlying basis, in line with its expectations.



The company now forecasts fiscal 2019 underlying EBITDA for Group, excluding the U.S., to be between 420 million pounds and 440 million euros on a pre IFRS 16 basis.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX