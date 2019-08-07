

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Standard Life Aberdeen plc (SLA.L) reported that its IFRS profit after tax attributable to equity shareholders for the six months ended 30 June 2019 increased to 636 million pounds or 27.0 pence per share from 111 million pounds or 6.2 pence per share last year. This was mainly due to a profit of 442 million pounds arising on disposal of 6.21% of HDFC Life, as well as a reversal of the impairment of investment in Phoenix.



IFRS profit before tax from continuing operations rose to 629 million pounds from last year's 127 million pounds.



Adjusted earnings per share grew to 8.9 pence from 8.2 pence in the previous year.



Adjusted profit before tax decreased to 280 million pound from the prior year's 311 million pound reflecting lower revenue partially offset by a reduction in operating expenses as well as the inclusion of its share of Phoenix adjusted profits.



Total income from continuing operations grew to 1.68 billion pounds from 1.08 billion pounds in the previous year.



The Board has declared an unchanged interim dividend of 7.3 pence per share. This will be paid on 24 September 2019 to shareholders on the register at close of business on 16 August 2019.



