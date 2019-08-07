

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German digital publishing house Axel Springer SE (AXELF.PK) said that at the end of the offer period on August 2, 2019, shareholders representing 27.8 percent of its share capital have accepted the voluntary public tender offer by global investment firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts or KKR & Co. L.P. (KKR).



The company noted that the acceptance rate has clearly exceeded the minimum acceptance threshold of 20 percent.



Axel Springer said that shareholders who have not yet tendered their shares can accept the offer at an offer price of 63.00 euros per share during the mandatory additional acceptance period. The additional acceptance period will last for 14 days and end on 21 August 2019.



