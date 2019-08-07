sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 07.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 607 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

22,035 Euro		-0,085
-0,38 %
WKN: A2LQV6 ISIN: US48251W1045 Ticker-Symbol: KR51 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KKR & CO INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KKR & CO INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,285
22,675
11:47
22,27
22,66
11:47
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AXEL SPRINGER SE
AXEL SPRINGER SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AXEL SPRINGER SE63,20+0,32 %
KKR & CO INC22,035-0,38 %
FN Beta