

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca plc (AZN.L, AZN) and Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) announced Wednesday positive results from the Phase III PROfound trial of Lynparza (olaparib).



The trial was in men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer or mCRPC who have a homologous recombination repair gene mutation or HRRm and have progressed on prior treatment with new hormonal anticancer treatments.



The companies noted that Lynparza met the primary endpoint of significantly increasing the time patients selected for BRCA1/2 or ATM mutations live without radiographic disease progression vs. standard of care treatment.



The study results showed a statistically-significant and clinically-meaningful improvement in the primary endpoint of radiographic progression-free survival (rPFS) with Lynparza vs. enzalutamide or abiraterone.



The safety and tolerability profile of Lynparza was generally consistent with previous trials.



AstraZeneca and Merck plan to present the full data from the trial at a forthcoming medical meeting.



