

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark industrial production declined for the first time in four months in June, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Wednesday.



Industrial production dropped 6.8 percent month-on-month in June, after an upwardly revised 4.2 percent rise in May.



The fall suggest that the Danish industry is affected by the slowdown seen in other European countries.



The latest decline was mainly due to the 9.7 percent fall in the pharmaceutical industry. Output in the wood and paper industry, printing industry had the largest drop of 18.9 percent.



In the three months ended June, industrial production rose 2.4 percent from the previous three months.



Industrial turnover declined a 4.9 percent monthly in June and by 1.5 percent sequentially in the second quarter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX