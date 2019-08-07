

STUTTGART (dpa-AFX) - German auto maker Porsche Automobil Holding SE (POAHY.PK, POAHF.PK) reported Wednesday that its first-half group result after tax was 2.38 billion euros, higher than 1.90 billion euros in the prior-year period.



Earnings per ordinary share were 7.77 euros, compared to 6.22 euros last year.



The company said the result was significantly influenced by the profit from the investment accounted for at equity in Volkswagen AG of 2.42 billion euros, compared to 1.94 billion euros last year.



Based on its current group structure, Porsche SE continues to expect fiscal year 2019 group result after tax of between 3.4 billion euros and 4.4 billion euros.



The company said its goal to achieve positive net liquidity remains unchanged.



