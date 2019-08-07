

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Krispy Kreme, in concert with Reese's, has unveiled two new doughnuts for both chocolate and peanut butter lovers.



The new Krispy Kreme Reese's Peanut Butter Doughnut is available for a limited time only in Krispy Kreme shops.



The doughnuts are called Reese's Original Filled Peanut Butter Lovers Doughnut and the Reese's Original Filled Chocolate Lovers Doughnut.



The first one is a chocolate Original Glazed doughnut, filled with Reese's Peanut Butter Kreme. It is dipped in chocolate fudge icing and decorated with a Reese's peanut butter icing drizzle.



The second one is filled with Chocolate Peanut Butter Kreme, dipped in Reese's peanut butter icing and decorated with a chocolate icing drizzle.



Similar to Reese's Peanut Butter two cup pack, Krispy Kreme has also introduced custom two-pack boxes.



The flavors are available only at participating Krispy Kreme shops.



