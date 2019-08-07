

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lamar Advertising Co. (LAMR) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company's profit totaled $118.31 million, or $1.18 per share. This compares with $100.34 million, or $1.02 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Lamar Advertising Co. reported adjusted earnings of $154.11 million or $1.54 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.9% to $448.74 million from $419.80 million last year.



Lamar Advertising Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $154.11 Mln. vs. $150.54 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.54 vs. $1.52 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.13 -Revenue (Q2): $448.74 Mln vs. $419.80 Mln last year.



