

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter, Lamar Advertising Co. (LAMR) maintained its earnings guidance for the full-year 2019.



For fiscal 2019, the company continues to project Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) per share in the range of $5.67 to $5.83, and earnings in the range of $3.69 to $3.86 per share.



On average, 6 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.85 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



