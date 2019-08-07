

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Denbury Resources Inc. (DNR) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $146.69 million, or $0.32 per share. This compares with $30.22 million, or $0.07 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Denbury Resources Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $59.13 million or $0.13 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.10 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 11.3% to $343.37 million from $387.06 million last year.



Denbury Resources Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $59.13 Mln. vs. $60.97 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.13 vs. $0.13 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.10 -Revenue (Q2): $343.37 Mln vs. $387.06 Mln last year.



