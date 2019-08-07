

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Blucora Inc. (BCOR) reported earnings for second quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $31.04 million, or $0.62 per share. This compares with $35.24 million, or $0.71 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Blucora Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $41.38 million or $0.83 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.77 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.7% to $193.74 million from $157.85 million last year.



Blucora Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $41.38 Mln. vs. $47.73 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.83 vs. $0.97 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.77 -Revenue (Q2): $193.74 Mln vs. $157.85 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: 1.84 - 2.04 Full year revenue guidance: $710.0 - $724 Mln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX