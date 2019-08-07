

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Croatia's producer price inflation slowed at the fastest rate in six months in July, figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday.



The producer price index rose 0.3 percent year-on-year in July, which is slower than 0.4 percent in June.



The latest inflation was the slowest since January, when it was 0.3 percent.



Prices for domestic market was unchanged annually in July and those for foreign market rose 0.5 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 0.4 percent in July, after a 1.2 percent fall in the previous month.



