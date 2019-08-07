

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) announced Wednesday several leadership changes in the company's corporate business development, oncology R&D, and managed healthcare services organizations.



The company said Darren Carroll, senior vice president of corporate business development, will retire at the end of August after 22 years of service with the company.



Carroll will be succeeded by Heather Wasserman with responsibility for business development transactions, emerging technologies and innovation, and venture capital.



Meanwhile, Phil Johnson, senior vice president and treasurer, will assume additional duties overseeing merger & acquisition activity.



Levi Garraway has resigned from his position as senior vice president of oncology research and early phase development in order to pursue other opportunities. Garraway will be succeeded by Josh Bilenker, CEO of Loxo Oncology, on an interim basis.



Additionally, Frank Cunningham has been promoted to senior vice president of managed healthcare services.



