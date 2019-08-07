sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 07.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 607 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,531 Euro		-0,024
-1,54 %
WKN: 877247 ISIN: US6762201068 Ticker-Symbol: ODP 
Aktie:
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
OFFICE DEPOT INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
OFFICE DEPOT INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,649
1,709
13:46
1,625
1,783
13:46
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
OFFICE DEPOT INC
OFFICE DEPOT INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
OFFICE DEPOT INC1,531-1,54 %
FN Beta