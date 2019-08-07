

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NRG Energy Inc (NRG) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $201 million, or $0.75 per share. This compares with $72 million, or $0.23 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.4% to $2.47 billion from $2.46 billion last year.



NRG Energy Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $201 Mln. vs. $72 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.75 vs. $0.23 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $2.47 Bln vs. $2.46 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX