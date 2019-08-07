

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's jobless rate fell in the second quarter, figures from Statistics Portugal showed on Wednesday.



The unemployment rate decreased to 6.3 percent in the second quarter from 6.8 percent in the previous three months.



In the corresponding period last year, the jobless rate was 6.7 percent.



The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15-24 age group, rose to 18.1 percent from 17.6 percent in the previous quarter. However, the figure decreased from 19.4 percent logged a year ago.



The number of unemployed decreased by 7.1 percent quarterly to 328,500 persons. Year-on-year, the figure decreased by 6.6 percent.



