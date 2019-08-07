

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW) has agreed with Delta Air Lines to operate six used E175 aircraft, to be sourced from a regional operator transitioning out of Delta Connection. SkyWest has also agreed to purchase and operate seven new E175 aircraft for Delta. The agreements are under Delta's initiative to reduce the number of Delta Connection operators. SkyWest plans to become one of the three carriers under the Delta Connection portfolio.



Separately, SkyWest cancelled its order for three new E175 aircraft scheduled for service with Alaska Airlines.



