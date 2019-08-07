sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 07.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 607 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

51,40 Euro		-0,73
-1,40 %
WKN: A0MQV8 ISIN: US2473617023 Ticker-Symbol: OYC 
Aktie:
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
DJ Transportation
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
DELTA AIR LINES INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DELTA AIR LINES INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
51,47
51,60
16:04
51,28
51,43
15:59
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DELTA AIR LINES INC
DELTA AIR LINES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DELTA AIR LINES INC51,40-1,40 %
SKYWEST INC50,59+1,70 %
FN Beta