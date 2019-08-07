

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Earnings are the major focus on Wednesday, as the economic calendar remains lean. Asian shares finished mostly lower, while European shares are trading positive. Initial signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might be opening lower.



As of 8.05 am ET, the Dow futures were slipping 99 points, the S&P 500 futures were shedding 8.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were down 17 points.



U.S. stock closed higher on Tuesday. The Dow jumped 311.78 points or 1.2 percent to 26,029.52, the Nasdaq soared 107.23 points or 1.4 percent to 7,833.27 and the S&P 500 surged up 37.03 points or 1.3 percent to 2,881.77.



On the economic front, Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans will speak at a media breakfast event in Chicago, IL. at 9.30 am ET.



The Energy Information Administration - EIA's Petroleum Status Report for the week will be issued at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the Crude oil inventories were down 8.5 million barrels and Gasoline inventories were down 1.8 million barrels. Ten year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.



Consumer Credit for June will be published at 3.00 pm ET. The consensus is for an increase of $16 billion, while the increase was $17.1 billion in the prior month. In the corporate sector, Office Depot Inc. lowered its first-quarter sales and adjusted operating income guidance for the full-year 2019. For fiscal 2019, the company lowered its sales guidance to a range of $10.8 billion to $10.9 billion from the previous outlook for sales of about $11.1 billion. Adjusted operating is now seen in the range of $325 million to $350 million, down from the prior guidance $375 million.



Asian stock closed mostly lower on Wednesday. Chinese indexes finished higher. Shanghai SE Composite Index of China gained 42 points or 0.64 percent. Hang Seng of Hong Kong closed up 20.79 points or 0.08 percent.



The Japanese market was down. The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index lost 68.75 points or 0.33 percent at 20516.56.



The Australian market is advanced. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index added 42 points or 0.64 percent to 6,588.50.



European shares are trading positive. CAC 40 of France is adding 59.81 points or 1.14 percent. DAX of Germany is progressing 118.25 points or 1.02 percent. FTSE 100 of England is gaining 51.15 points or 0.72 percent. Swiss Market Index is up 60.71 points or 0.63 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50 that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is down 1.09 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX