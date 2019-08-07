

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Canadian vehicle maker BRP Inc., once part of Bombardier, has expanded its recall for Ski-Doo snowmobiles to about 14,600 units over concerns that the vehicle's fuel delivery system can leak fuel, posing a fire hazard.



BRP, expanded as Bombardier Recreational Products, has recalled 2017 model Ski Doo MXZ, Summit and Renegade snowmobiles as well as 2018 model Ski Doo MXZ and Renegade snowmobiles. These are equipped with an 850 E-TEC engine sold in a variety of colors.



In early May, the company had recalled about 10,000 units of 2017 model Ski Doo MXZ, Summit and Renegade snowmobiles.



All these snowmobiles are equipped with an 850 E-TEC engine and were sold in a variety of colors. They also have Ski-Doo and the model name printed on the side panels of the vehicles.



BRP advised consumers to immediately stop using the recalled vehicles and contact their snowmobile dealer for a free repair.



The company said it has received two additional reports of fuel leaks bringing the total to 15, and two reports of fires. It had received 13 reports of fuel leaks and the two reports of fire prior to the May recall. However, no injuries have been reported.



The recalled snowmobiles were manufactured in Canada, imported by BRP U.S., Inc. and sold at dealers across the U.S. from June 2016 through July 2019 for $12,000 to $16,000.



