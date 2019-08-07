

HOLZMINDEN (dpa-AFX) - Symrise AG (SYIEY.PK, SYIEF.PK) said it elected Winfried Steeger as new chairman of the supervisory board.



Steeger is a member of the supervisory board since May 15th 2012 and he is also a member of the audit committee since September 20th, 2012. He has been elected as a member of the supervisory board until the end of the general meeting that decides on discharges for the 2019 fiscal year.



Meanwhile, Thomas Rabe resigned as chairman of the supervisory board with effect as of the end of the supervisory board meeting of August 7th 2019. He will remain and continue as member of the supervisory board.



The resignation of Dr Rabe as chairman of the supervisory board is connected to his election as member of the supervisory board of Adidas in the general meeting of Adidas on May 9th.



