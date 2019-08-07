

MEMPHIS (dpa-AFX) - FedEx Corp. said that it would not renew its ground-delivery contract with Amazon when it expires at the end of this month.



'This change is consistent with our strategy to focus on the broader e-commerce market,' FedEx said in a statement.



FedEx said in June that its Express unit wouldn't extend an agreement to fly Amazon's packages in the U.S.



Amazon recently launched its own delivery network for Prime customers. It also recently unveiled a new drone to deliver packages directly to customers.



