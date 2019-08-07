

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com (AMZN) is offering Prime Student subscribers access to its Music Unlimited plan for just an extra 99 cents per month.



Students who don't have a Prime Student plan can opt for a six-month trial, and then add the Music Unlimited subscription at the discounted rate.



Music Unlimited typically costs $7.99/month for Prime subscribers and $9.99/month for those without Prime. A Prime Student membership costs $6.49/month adding the Music Unlimited plan would make it $7.48/month.



Music Unlimited subscribers can stream the service's 50 million tunes, stations and playlists through Alexa devices and the Amazon Music App on both android and ios devices.



'Music is truly an integral part of campus life and bringing Amazon Music's premium subscription tier to Prime Student members lets students enjoy their favorite artists, songs and playlists on demand and ad-free at an incredibly low price,' said Cem Sibay, VP of Amazon Prime.



'With Prime Student, members can enjoy this new music benefit along with exclusive student offers throughout the year, making it easy to access the best of shopping and entertainment from Prime at a great value.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX