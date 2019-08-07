

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CenturyLink, Inc. (CTL) announced a profit for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $956 million, or $0.35 per share. This compares with $919 million, or $0.27 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, CenturyLink, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $369 million or $0.34 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.31 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.4% to $5.58 billion from $5.90 billion last year.



CenturyLink, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $369 Mln. vs. $282 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.34 vs. $0.26 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.31 -Revenue (Q2): $5.58 Bln vs. $5.90 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX