

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - American International Group, Inc. (AIG) reported earnings for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $1.10 billion, or $1.24 per share. This compares with $0.94 billion, or $1.02 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, American International Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.27 billion or $1.43 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.15 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



American International Group, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.27 Bln. vs. $0.96 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.43 vs. $1.05 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.15



