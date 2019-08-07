

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Rayonier Inc. (RYN) announced the company now expects full-year 2019 net income attributable to company of $54 to $63 million, EPS of $0.42 to $0.49 and adjusted EBITDA of $245 to $265 million. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $0.51. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



'The ongoing U.S.-China trade dispute and its corresponding effects have continued to negatively impact our timber segments. With no clear resolution in sight, we have tempered our expectations for the balance of the year,' said David Nunes, CEO.



For the second-quarter, net income attributable to Rayonier was $18.8 million, or $0.14 per share, compared to $36.3 million, or $0.28 per share, prior year. On average, eight analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.12, for the quarter.



Second-quarter revenues declined year-on-year to $184.8 million from $245.9 million. Analysts expected revenue of $196.24 million, for the quarter.



